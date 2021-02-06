High school basketball: Stout leads Hornets to 7-0 CCC record

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s boys didn’t produce a gem at East Davidson on Friday, but the bottom line was another Central Carolina Conference win.

The Hornets won 56-45 for their seventh straight victory.

“I’m happy we came out of there with a win,” Salisbury head coach Bryan Withers said. “East Davidson played hard and physical and we didn’t shoot the ball well. And I was disappointed the rebounding margin was so close.”

Salisbury (7-3, 7-0) shot 30.8 percent from the field but also held the Golden Eagles (0-10, 0-7) to 30 percent-shooting.

Brogan Hill scored 14 for the home team.

Cameron Stout did most of the damage for the Hornets. He was 7-for-13 on 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points.

Nate Brown scored seven, and Mike Geter scored six. Nine Hornets scored, but shooters other than Stout were 0-for-12 from the 3-point line.

Jalon Walker had nine rebounds and four blocks. Deuce Walker and Joseph Witherspoon had three assists each.

Salisbury led 24-17 at halftime, but built a safe lead with a solid third quarter.

“We played everyone at important times of the game because there were things we as coaches wanted to see,” Withers said. “We got the win, so it wasn’t all bad, and Cam Stout shot the ball well again.”

Salisbury takes its undefeated CCC record into Tuesday’s showdown at SHS with North Davidson. The Black Knights also are unbeaten in the CCC.

SALISBURY (56) — Stout 27, Brown 7, Geter 6, J. Walker 4, Witherspoon 4, Chunn 2, Wells 2, Lockhart 2, D. Walker 2, Murphy, Webb, Antosek, Harry, Smith.

E. DAVIDSON (45) — Hill 14, Skeen 8, Addison 7, Albertson 6, Moretz 5, Gusa 5, Rowe, Faircloth, Barrett, Olsinski.

Salisbury 12 12 21 11 — 56

E. Davidson 9 8 10 18 — 45