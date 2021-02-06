High school basketball: West girls upset at North Iredell

Staff report

OLIN — Life on the road can be tough.

West Rowan’s young girls basketball team learned a few lessons the hard way on Friday and lost 51-49 at North Iredell.

West had handled North Iredell 53-43 at home just two days earlier.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Falcons (8-2, 6-2).

North Iredell, which was idled by COVID for a couple of weeks, won for the second time and improved to 2-4 in the North Piedmont Conference.

Skylin Guill was the big problem for the Falcons. The junior guard scored 24 points. She scored 11 in Mount Ulla.

Jewel Allen, a 6-foot sophomore center, scored 15 on Friday. She was held to seven in the game in Mount Ulla.

West’s youngsters have been balanced all season, but they didn’t have that balance in this one. Lauren Arnold scored 19, but she was the only Falcon in double figures.

De’Mya Phifer was next with nine points.

Makaylah Tenor made two 3-pointers in the second quarter.

It was 26-all at halftime and was close all the way.

West plays at Carson and hosts Statesville to finish the regular season.

WEST (49) — Arnold 19, Phifer 9, Tenor 7, Edwards 6, Clarke 4, Cuthbertson 4, Durham, Wheeler.

N. IREDELL (51) — Guill 24, Allen 15, Barzee 8, Myers 2, Anderson 1, Miller 1, Gibson.

W. Rowan 12 14 13 10 — 49

N. Iredell 10 16 17 8 — 51