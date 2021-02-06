February 6, 2021

  • 48°

Lead testing kits shipped to customers on county’s water system

By Staff Report

Published 2:35 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

DUKEVILLE — Rowan County said Friday 120Water shipped free lead and copper testing kits to approximately 160 customers on its Northeast Water System.

The shipment comes after concerns emerged about lead found in water of four of 20 homes on the system, which branches off of Long Ferry Road. An equal number of water pitchers and filters have already been sent to customers. Barring mail delays, the testing kits should arrive at customers’ homes or buildings no later than Feb. 15, the county said.

Rowan County says the source of lead is a result of piping or fixtures in customers’ homes because the system was installed recently and after inspections at two of the four homes with lead in water.

Included with the lead and copper water testing kits is information from Rowan County that provides answers to frequently asked questions. A certified laboratory will conduct the lead and copper tests and share results with the customers. Included in the testing kits will be pre-paid delivery packets so customers can return their samples free of charge.

“The testing program is the best way to ensure we choose the correct long-term solution that will reduce the levels of lead for years to come,” a news release said.

County government is offering a $72 credit for all customers who return a water sample and follow the instructions on the delivery packet.

Customers can reduce their consumption of lead by doing the following:

• Properly use the Brita water pitcher and certified filters provided by Rowan County.

• Have their water tested.

• Let cold water run at the faucet for at least three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

• Use only cold water. Hot water has the potential to absorb more lead from the piping. Heating or boiling water does not remove lead from drinking water.

• Regularly clean faucet aerators. Lead particles can collect in the aerators.

For more information on the situation visit rowancountync.gov/water.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Lead testing kits shipped to customers on county’s water system

Education

State education board approves new social studies standards for K-12 students

College

COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing college sports during pandemic

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases drop at homes for elderly, infirm

College

Livingstone students volunteer at Super Bowl

Elections

State Supreme Court rules Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 12 COVID-19 deaths for the week, cases top 13,600 in Rowan County

Crime

Update: Suspect, woman killed in High Point standoff; 3 police officers wounded by gunfire

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Landis

Landis firefighters honored for reviving local man

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Consulting firm to pay nearly $600 million for role in opioid crisis

Local

Hailey channels passion in new Special Olympics organizer job

Faith

Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid despite billions of dollars in the bank

Local

State OKs COVID relief bill; school reopening part of $1.6 billion legislative effort

Crime

Assistant principal of Statesville school facing sex charge

Coronavirus

As some improve, Rowan County remains in ‘critical’ tier for COVID-19

Crime

Rockwell woman charged with felony drug possession

Crime

Blotter: Man sought after slapping, firing gun during argument

Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available