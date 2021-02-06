Livingstone students volunteer at Super Bowl

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — Among the Buccaneers and the Chiefs this weekend in Tampa Bay are a pair of Blue Bears.

Livingstone seniors Kyle Wright and Quintasia McLane are volunteering at Super Bowl LV, under the leadership and guidance of Dr. Charles Crowley, department chair of sport management, hospitality management and culinary arts.

The students were selected to volunteer at the Super Bowl Experience, which is a program designed for students to teach the business side of sports and to offer insight on what it’s like to run a major sporting event.

This week, Wright and McLane volunteered at the NFL Experience for fans, but were invited to also work inside the Raymond James Stadium on game day, which will have limited in-person attendance.

Extreme precautions are being taken to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus including daily screenings and testing. Masks must also be worn at all times.

“They are being very COVID conscious,” Crowley said of the organizers.

This is the second year that Livingstone students participated at the Super Bowl through the program.

Crowley said Livingstone was selected based on an extensive application process. The students each received official Super Bowl credentials along with paraphernalia.