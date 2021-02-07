February 7, 2021

  • 32°

Ester Marsh column: A ‘better’ you

By Ester Marsh

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 7, 2021

Are you looking for a “better” you?

With the pandemic still going on, we all have had a lot of time to reflect. Sometimes, this involves looking in the mirror and not liking what we see, and I am not just talking about physical appearance.

However, whatever your reflection tells you, it all comes down to taking responsibility for your own actions and future. So what is a better you?

• I believe it is someone who takes care of themselves. How can you take care of others when you put yourself last?

• Believe in yourself! Yes, you can do it. And, yes, you are worth it!

• Health awareness. Don’t exercise because you need to lose 50 pounds — exercise because you want to be healthy. Start with 10 minutes a day. Too many people work out six days a week for about one or two hours a day, and quit after less than a month. After all that, you can barely move your arms, you have a hard time going up and down the stairs and, on top of all that, you gained weight.

• Start slowly — the weight gain and/or inactivity did not happen overnight. The pandemic started more than a year ago and maybe your unhealthy lifestyle started a long time before that. Give your body a chance to get used to movement again.

• Exercise does not have to hurt, especially in the beginning. I always tell my class: “it’s your journey, if it doesn’t feel good, don’t do it.”

• Find something that you can handle and do not despise. If you truly hate the activity you are doing, you will quit eventually. For example, dancing is exercise. Walking your dog is exercise. Exercise comes in many forms. Just move.

• Live life — even more important with this worldwide pandemic still going on. What do you get out of moaning and talking about how bad you feel, how heavy you are, how little energy you have and how much life sucks?

And if you don’t care about your health, how about caring for your happiness?

“Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling.” I love this quote by an unknown author.

Everyone has a choice. You have the choice to lay down when life challenges you, and boy has it ever! Or, you can grab these challenges with both hands and stand up to them. Try it — it will make you feel so much better. Even when things do not go your way, don’t give up without a fight. Even battling brain cancer, my dear friend Melissa never gave up. Practice this — greet and smile at every person you see. Even with a mask on, you can see smiling and twinkling eyes. You will be amazed at the response you will get, and how it will turn your day around!

There are some people who are just unhappy about one thing, and there are those who live in the state of unhappiness all the time. It can be pandemic-related, work-related, body image-related or something else, but you are the only one who can do something about it. And yes, there are times (many for some) where it’s out of your hands. My favorite and highly used mini prayer I use is: “God please grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, give me the courage to change the things I can, and God please grant me the wisdom to know the difference.”

Are you going to lay down, let the pandemic and work pull you down and not repair important relationships? Are you going to continue to stay inactive, eat more ice cream and feel sorry for yourself? Or, are you going to grab life by the horns? By continuing to try, something might actually happen. Not doing anything or not trying, will get you what you have. You have to make your own happiness. Faith has helped me through some really tough times, especially when things make no sense at all. Just never give up! Start today to a “better you” and the road towards your happiness.

Ester Hoeben Marsh is health and fitness director of the JF Hurley YMCA.

Print Article

Comments

Business

West End barber’s passion for career, community lit by spark from mentor Thomas Randall

Education

For local schools, substitute needs look different during pandemic

Education

Pandemic didn’t stop scouts from collecting thousands of pounds of food

Local

Local legislators get to work introducing bills in General Assembly

Education

Livingstone College will begin second semester Monday with beefed-up testing protocols

Lifestyle

Second-grader raises funds for animal shelter

Business

Wing King: After 25 years of business, Christo’s still a go-to spot for wings on Super Bowl Sunday

Business

Biz Roundup: Survey shows impact of COVID-19 on regional manufacturing jobs

Education

RSS moving ahead on $26.3 million federal grant

Lifestyle

The art of recovery: Kevin Kerr goes through rehab after severe stroke

Nation/World

Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic

News

NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Local

Lead testing kits shipped to customers on county’s water system

Education

State education board approves new social studies standards for K-12 students

College

COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing college sports during pandemic

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases drop at homes for elderly, infirm

College

Livingstone students volunteer at Super Bowl

Elections

State Supreme Court rules Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 12 COVID-19 deaths for the week, cases top 13,600 in Rowan County

Crime

Update: Suspect, woman killed in High Point standoff; 3 police officers wounded by gunfire

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Landis

Landis firefighters honored for reviving local man