Clemson’s Olivier-Maxence Prosper gets hammered under the basket by two Syracuse defenders Saturday. Photo courtesy of ACC.

Hoops roundup: Virginia Tech, Clemson among Saturday’s winners

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 7, 2021

Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Virginia Tech had to go to overtime to avoid a losing streak.

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma added 16 as the No. 16 Hokies defeated Miami 80-76 Saturday.

Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in the extra period and Hunter Cattoor’s two free throws with four seconds left as the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed a late 3-pointer to avoid consecutive losses.

“Good teams don’t lose two games in a row,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “Good teams find ways to hang in there.”

Isaiah Wong and Elija Olaniyi scored 19 points each for the Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10). Kameron McGusty added 18 points.

The Hurricanes begin a two-game road set Monday at North Carolina, which defeated Miami 67-65 in Coral Gables Jan. 5.

Clemson 78, Syracuse 61

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Honor drained four straight 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in the second half of the romp.

Ten of 11 Tigers (12-5, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored with Aamir Simms leading the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, seventh career. Honor added 15, all from beyond the arc, and Clyde Trapp had a career-high 11 assists with eight boards.

Joe Girard led Syracuse (10-6, 4-5) with 19 points and three steals.

Clemson was 27 of 51 from the floor, including 10 of 23 from long distance. The Tigers were up 39-19 at the break.

 

Devoe leads Georgia Tech in 82-80 comeback over Notre Dame

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Devoe made back-to-back shots in the final 2:06 and scored 19 points to help Georgia Tech rally from a 17-point deficit for an 82-80 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Devoe scored 14 points and made all five of his field goal attempts in the second half. His short jumper gave the Yellow Jackets (9-6, 5-4 ACC) a one-point lead with 2:06 left and followed with another jumper for Georgia Tech’s largest lead of the game at 82-79 with 1:25 left.

Jose Alvarado added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher scored 16 and Moses Wright had 12.

Notre Dame scored 14 straight points early in the game and led by 17 twice in the first half. The Irish went into the break with a 50-35 lead after shooting 19 of 29 (66%) from the field.

Georgia Tech opened the second half with a 14-4 run and completely erased the deficit on Alvarado’s layup that put the Yellow Jackets in front 65-64 with 9:24 left in the game.

Nate Laszewski had 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting with 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the Fighting Irish (7-10, 4-7). Juwan Durham scored 18 points, Prentiss Hubb had 15 points and 10 assists, and Dane Goodwin added 13 points.

Georgia Tech hosts No. 14 Virginia on Wednesday. Notre Dame visits Duke on Tuesday.

Middle Tennessee 73, Charlotte 60

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 17 points, Elias King and Tyler Millin added career-highs with 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Middle Tennessee beat the 49ers.

The Blue Raiders (5-11, 3-7 Conference USA) have now won two in a row after a string of six straight losses.

Jahmir Young had 14 points for the 49ers (9-9, 5-5). Milos Supica added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Shepherd had 13 points nd Brice Williams 10. Middle Tennessee edged Charlotte 66-65 on Friday.

Memphis 66, East Carolina 59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Lomax tallied 10 points and 10 assists to carry Memphis to victory over East Carolina.

Landers Nolley II had 12 points for Memphis (12-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. D.J. Jeffries added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had eight rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-7, 2-7), who were coming off an upset of No. 5 Houston on Wednesday night. It was their first win over a ranked team in almost two decades and the highest-ranked team they ever beat.

The Citadel 74, Western Carolina 63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his ninth double-double as The Citadel beat the Catamounts.

Kaiden Rice added 19 points for The Citadel (10-7, 3-7 Southern Conference). Tyler Moffe added 14 points and 10 assists. Derek Webster Jr. scored a season-high 12 points off the bench, including eight after halftime.

Mason Faulkner had 18 points for the Catamounts (8-11, 1-9). Cory Hightower added 17 points and eight rebounds. Kameron Gibson had seven points and eight rebounds.

Western Carolina edged The Citadel 76-75 on Monday, blocking a shot at the buzzer.

 

