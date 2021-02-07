Letter: A suggestion for vaccine distribution
A couple weeks ago, I complained about the long lines for vaccine distribution without giving an alternative.
So here is a possible recommendation for Rowan County vaccine distributions: there are voting locations that should be made into shot locations and only those that would vote in that location go there.
Shorter lines with less travel for some and more vaccinations taking place.
— Rita M. Kotarsky
Salisbury
