Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested on felony methamphetamine, cocaine charges

SALISBURY – A Gold Hill man faces a number of drug charges after being arrested Sunday.

Christopher Neal Coughenour, 30 was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of cocaine; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

Coughenour was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, and maintained a vehicle for selling those drugs. He was allegedly found in possession of a scale and plastic baggies as well as a concealed handgun.

Coughenour was transported to Rowan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

In other arrest warrants:

• Joshua Ryan Dayvault, 31, of Kannapolis, was charged Sunday with felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive.

Dayvault was allegedly found in possession of 27.96 grams of marijuana, pills, a scale and glass jar with residue, a metal can with a false top and allegedly “unlawfully and willfully did appear intoxicated in a public place, Ebenezer Road.

The Dayvault arrested Sunday is not the same one who sits on the Kannapolis City Council.

• Dustin Storme Chapman, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on Sunday after allegedly using a folding knife on a man Sunday.

• Lester Darrell Lewis, 49, of Washington D.C., was charged with felony fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle on Saturday. Lewis allegedly attempted to elude an officer attempting to perform a traffic stop on I-85.