February 8, 2021

  • 43°

Blotter: Man charged with having weapon at Catawba College

By Staff Report

Published 1:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

SALISBURY — A 19-year-old was found Sunday with a weapon on the campus of Catawba College.

Jadrius Keshaun Wood was charged with having a weapon on campus or other educational property in the 2300 block of Yost Road. Wood was given a written promise to appear in court.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• U-Haul reported a motor vehicle theft Friday in the 2900 block of South Main Street.

• Little Caesars Pizza on Friday reported embezzlement by an employee in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard. Police said there were multiple bank deposits unaccounted for between Dec. 20 and Jan. 10.

• A drug overdose was reported Friday in the 200 block of Julian Road.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 100 block of Tall Pine Circle.

• Walmart on Friday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A juvenile overdosed Friday in the 400 block of Hamilton Drive.

• A burglary was reported Friday in the 600 block of South Fulton Street.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue.

• Shots fired were reported Saturday in the 400 block of West 15th Street in Salisbury.

• Ean Holdings on Saturday reported vandalism in the 1200 block of Kenly Street.

• Walmart on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Thursday in the 76000 block of North Interstate 85.

• A man reported fraud in the 500 block of White Oaks Drive in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Thursday in the 1300 block of Robertson Road in Salisbury.

• Fastenal Company on Thursday reported stolen property in the 3400 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man reported a catalytic converter was stolen Thursday from the 4900 block of Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

• A report was taken Thursday about a lost firearm in the 1300 block of Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell.

• A weapon was seized Thursday from the 800 block of Grace Avenue in Kannapolis because of a domestic violence order.

• Jenita Shantae Montgomery, 33, was charged Thursday with having a fictitious tag or license plate in the 100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Ryan Dean Hilderbrand, 19, was charged Thursday with forgery of instrument in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Demeshia Monique Lewis, 31, was charged Thursday with a school attendance law violation in the 300 block of Foster Lane.

• Nicole Yvonne Milles, 33, was charged Thursday with possessing stolen goods in the 3400 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• Joseph Michael Allen, 19, was charged Thursday with possessing a schedule four controlled substance in the 100 block of Brown Acres Road in Salisbury.

• Kendra Bunton Hood, 43, was charged Thursday with larceny in the 2100 block of West C Street in Kannapolis.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    • I don't support votes on either item. (52%, 159 Votes)
    • I support his votes on both items. (40%, 121 Votes)
    • I support the impeachment vote but not the election vote. (7%, 20 Votes)
    • I support his election vote but not the impeachment vote. (2%, 5 Votes)

    Total Voters: 305

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Health Department schedules three COVID-19 vaccinations clinics this week

Local

Pedestrian killed during accident on Gold Knob Road

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with having weapon at Catawba College

Local

Man dead after North Long Street crash

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the progress of vaccinations in congregate living facilities?

Local

Political Notebook: These are some of the interesting bills filed in state legislature so far

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested on felony methamphetamine, cocaine charges

Nation/World

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

Crime

Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis

Business

West End barber’s passion for career, community lit by spark from mentor Thomas Randall

Education

For local schools, substitute needs look different during pandemic

Local

Scouting for Food tradition continues with thousands of pounds collected

Local

Local legislators get to work introducing bills in General Assembly

Education

Livingstone College will begin second semester Monday with beefed-up testing protocols

Lifestyle

Second-grader raises funds for animal shelter

Business

Wing King: After 25 years of business, Christo’s still a go-to spot for wings on Super Bowl Sunday

Business

Biz Roundup: Survey shows impact of COVID-19 on regional manufacturing jobs

Education

RSS moving ahead on $26.3 million federal grant

Lifestyle

The art of recovery: Kevin Kerr goes through rehab after severe stroke

Nation/World

Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic

News

NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Local

Lead testing kits shipped to customers on county’s water system

Education

State education board approves new social studies standards for K-12 students

College

COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing college sports during pandemic