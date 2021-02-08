February 8, 2021

High school swimming: 3A West Regional

By Post Sports

Published 10:37 am Monday, February 8, 2021

Carson’s Cooper Sever. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

Carson’s Cooper Sever finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke in the 3A West Regional hosted by Marvin Ridge.

Sever swam a time of 1:01.91 to earn the Cougars’ only three points in the regional.

Eight places were scored.

Sever placed ninth in the 200 IM in 2:04.02.

Carson’s 200 free relay team of Sever, TJ Jones, Andrew Sadler and Cohen Joyner finished ninth in 1:39.38.

 

