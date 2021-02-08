Man dead after North Long Street crash

SALISBURY — A man died Sunday morning after rear-ending a vehicle on North Long Street and careening into a wall.

At about 5:50 a.m., the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was driving a Ford truck south in the 400 block of North Long Street when he crashed into the back of a GMC SUV. Police said the driver of the sport utility vehicle observed the Ford truck traveling at a high rate of speed in the rear view mirror.

The crash caused the truck to veer off of the road, striking a pole and a nearby building.

The driver of the truck was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries noted for the driver of the sport utility vehicle.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis said speed was a factor in the crash. Officers are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were factors, too.