Pedestrian killed during accident on Gold Knob Road

SALISBURY — An eastern Rowan man was killed Sunday evening while walking on Gold Knob Road.

Samuel Lewis Lineberry, 32, of Goodman Drive, was killed when he was struck by a 2005 Ford Focus while walking at 6:45 p.m. on Gold Knob Road near Oak Grove Lane. The accident occurred close to Lineberry’s residence.

Trooper J.D. Raper said the driver of the Ford Focus didn’t see the pedestrian in the roadway and that it was “pitch black” at the time of the accident.

Lineberry was walking east in the westbound lane, but Raper said it’s possible Lineberry didn’t see the vehicle because his phone and some food were found in the roadway after the accident.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Raper said people should try to wear something reflective or light-colored and walk on the side of the road or shoulder, if possible.