February 10, 2021

  • 43°

Syracuse sweeps season series with NC State

By News Service Report

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Alan Griffin scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers, Buddy Boeheim added 16 points and three 3s, and Syracuse beat North Carolina State 77-68 on Tuesday night to sweep the season series.

Griffin and Robert Braswell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to help Syracuse take the first double-digit lead of the game at 65-55 with 8:16 left. N.C. State pulled within 67-64, but Boeheim started an 8-0 run to keep Syracuse in front by double digits the rest of the way.

Quincy Guerrier had 14 points and seven rebounds for Syracuse (11-6, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which forced 20 turnovers for the second straight game. Griffin also had three steals as the Orange collected 11 — after posting a season-high 13 in a loss to Clemson on Saturday.

The teams were meeting for the second time in less than 10 days. Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak in the series on Jan. 31 with a 76-73 victory.

Thomas Allen led N.C. State (8-8, 4-7) with 17 points. DJ Funderburk added 14 points and Jericole Hellems had 11.

N.C. State shot 52.4% in the first half (11 of 21), but turned it over 13 times and trailed 34-33 at the break. The Wolfpack finished 20 of 45 from the field after shooting just 37.5% in the second half. Syracuse is scheduled to host Boston College on Saturday when N.C. State will attempt to hand Duke its fourth-straight loss.

Print Article

Comments

Business

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Local

Long-awaited Newsome Road widening project completed months ahead of schedule

Business

China Grove councilman withdraws application for zoning change, scraps plans

Coronavirus

Health director outlines preliminary plans for future COVID-19 vaccination phases, equitable distribution

Nation/World

US vaccine drive complicated by first, second dose juggling act

Nation/World

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

News

NC Senate approves bill requiring K-12 schools to reopen

Nation/World

US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported, East Spencer vaccination event planned

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after Kannapolis stabbing

News

A Santa Claus to many, loved ones mourn Keith Urey

Coronavirus

City needs applicants for $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funding

China Grove

China Grove councilman applies for zoning change to bring security business downtown

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ COVID-19 numbers continue decline

Education

Appraisal needed before next steps in sale of Faith Elementary

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Local

Pedestrian killed during accident on Gold Knob Road

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with having weapon at Catawba College

Local

Man dead after North Long Street crash

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the progress of vaccinations in congregate living facilities?

Local

Political Notebook: These are some of the interesting bills filed in state legislature so far

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested on felony methamphetamine, cocaine charges

Nation/World

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

Crime

Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis