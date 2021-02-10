Blotter: Two face drug charges after traffic stop

SALISBURY — A trip to Dollar General ended with criminal charges for two men.

Michael Gregory Morris, 37, was charged with possession of a schedule one substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randall Willard, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to traffic citations for driving a vehicle without registration and not having insurance.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the men were spotted on a motorcycle driving erratically on Majolica Road and pulling into Dollar General on Mooresville Road. The two men came out of the store and returned to the motorcycle, turning onto Rowan Mill Road. The passenger on the motorcycle wasn’t wearing a helmet and there was no license plate on the motorcycle, Sifford said.

The men were stopped by sheriff’s deputies at Gospel Light Baptist Church. There, deputies found Morris had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

Because of his arrest, Morris was searched. Deputies found a white, plastic container that contained methamphetamine, a container with green-tined powder believed to be heroin and a digital scale. In a backpack, deputies found burned tin foil that was considered to be drug paraphernalia.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Monday in the 1300 block of Lippard Road in Salisbury.

• Recovered stolen property was reported Monday in the 900 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported credit card fraud Monday in the 9500 block of Old Concord Road in China Grove.

• A silver utility trailer was stolen Monday in the 6800 block of Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf.

• A report was taken Monday for a missing firearm in the 1000 block of Red Oak Drive in Rockwell.

• A counterfeit bill was reported Monday in the 1000 block of Scaley Bark Drive in Salisbury.

• Nathaniel Solomen McGuire, 42, was charged Monday with being a fugitive from justice for charges in Wisconsin. McGuire was already being held in the Rowan County Detention Center for a number of failure to appear charges related to traffic citations.

• Jeffrey Lloyd Houser, 27, was charged Monday with possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

• Eric Douglas Coates, 20, was charged Monday with larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Justin Alexander Chapman, 33, was charged Monday with breaking and entering a vehicle.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person reported a firearm was discharged Tuesday in the 1621 block of West Innes Street.

• Citadel of Salisbury on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 700 block of Julian Road.

• A woman on Tuesday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue.

• State Employees Credit Union on Tuesday reported a worthless check in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road.

• Walmart on Tuesday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Auto Zone on Tuesday reported a fake $100 bill in the 300 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a hit and run in the 1400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.