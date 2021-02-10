February 10, 2021

  • 43°

China Grove councilman withdraws application for zoning change, scraps plans

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

CHINA GROVE — After applying for a zoning change that would have allowed him to move his security business downtown, China Grove councilman Steve Stroud has withdrawn the application and no longer has plans to relocate to 221 S. Main St.

Stroud was seeking to make a change to China Grove’s existing downtown zoning laws that were prohibiting him from relocating Tarheel Safe and Lock to property on South Main Street because of its business classification. Stroud’s plans prompted pushback from former China Grove Mayor Lee Withers.

Stroud made the decision to withdraw his application on Tuesday after a survey of the property determined the majority of the two buildings on the land are located within the North Carolina Railroad Company’s right-of-way. 

The railroad company has jurisdiction over 100 feet on each side of the centerline of the track. As a result, Stroud would own the property, but the North Carolina Railroad Company would have the right to force Stroud to relocate if it wanted to place another track on the property in the future.

“Hopefully they compensate you for your property, but they have a right. You’re taking a chance,” said Town Manager Ken Deal.

Securing financing for properties located in railroad right-of-ways can be difficult. Deal said that “a lot of financial institutions will not loan anyone money because of it.”

As a result of the two buildings being in the rail’s right-of-way, Stroud said that he no longer sees the property as a viable investment.

The really sad part for the town is that the property will most likely be very difficult to do anything with due to the right of way issue and we will all have to look at it for a long time,” Stroud said.

Deal said that several buildings downtown are located within the railroad’s right-of-way and that the tracks can be an obstacle to development.

Deal said that the town will refund Stroud the $1,000 he paid to the town for the text amendment change application because the application process had not been completely started yet.

Stroud said that he will continue to look for a suitable location for his business.

Print Article

Comments

Business

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Local

Long-awaited Newsome Road widening project completed months ahead of schedule

Business

China Grove councilman withdraws application for zoning change, scraps plans

Coronavirus

Health director outlines preliminary plans for future COVID-19 vaccination phases, equitable distribution

Nation/World

US vaccine drive complicated by first, second dose juggling act

Nation/World

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

News

NC Senate approves bill requiring K-12 schools to reopen

Nation/World

US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported, East Spencer vaccination event planned

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after Kannapolis stabbing

News

A Santa Claus to many, loved ones mourn Keith Urey

Coronavirus

City needs applicants for $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funding

China Grove

China Grove councilman applies for zoning change to bring security business downtown

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ COVID-19 numbers continue decline

Education

Appraisal needed before next steps in sale of Faith Elementary

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Local

Pedestrian killed during accident on Gold Knob Road

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with having weapon at Catawba College

Local

Man dead after North Long Street crash

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the progress of vaccinations in congregate living facilities?

Local

Political Notebook: These are some of the interesting bills filed in state legislature so far

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested on felony methamphetamine, cocaine charges

Nation/World

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

Crime

Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis