College softball: 6-0 start for Catawba
Catawba’s Allie Baker, Lexi Bryant and Kasey Rowden.
Photo by Rob Davis.
Staff report
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Catawba’s softball team continued its strong start on Tuesday with a sweep of Mount Olive at Nancy Chapman Cassell Field.
Catawba (6-0) came from behind to win 4-3 and 6-4 against the Trojans (1-3).
Brooke Walser (3-0) got a double-play grounder to end the first game. She pitched a complete game, scattering 10 hits.
Lexi Bryant supplied most of the offense. She was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Catawba scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead in the second game, and Madison Hunter (2-0) closed out the sweep.
Carlee Brawley and Gracie Gibson drove in two runs each. Sydney Goertzen scored two.
Catawba is scheduled to play at Emmanuel on Saturday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader and hosts Barton twice on Sunday at 2 p.m.
High school basketball: West boys bounce back in a big way
West’s Macari Allison and Carson’s Brodie Johnson had good games on Tuesday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury... read more