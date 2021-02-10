February 10, 2021

High school basketball: West boys bounce back in a big way

By Post Sports

Published 2:24 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

 

West’s Macari Allison   and Carson’s Brodie Johnson had good games on Tuesday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — West Rowan’s boys basketball team put four men in double figures and romped 85-35 at Carson on Tuesday.

It was a tough Senior Night for the Cougars (2-9, 1-8).

One of Carson’s seniors, AJ Merriman, missed the contest with a sprained ankle. Merriman had sparked Friday’s upset of Statesville with 24 points.

Carson’s other senior, Brodie Johnson, did have a good night. He provided most of Carson’s offense with 16 points.

But it wasn’t the ideal time to be playing West (10-1, 8-1). The Falcons were coming off their first loss of the season at North Iredell and were eager to get back in the win column.

It was 20-4 after a quarter and 39-19 at halftime. West led by 35 going to the fourth quarter.

Jalen Moss led the Falcons with 21 points, the fifth time he’s scored 20-plus this season.

Macari Allison bounced back from an off game against North Iredell to score 14.

Freshman Juke Harris scored 13, the seventh time he’s hit double figures.

Braden Graham scored 11. He’s been in double figures in all but one game.

Sam Wood scored a season-high eight.  AJ Mauldin added seven.

West beat Carson in Mount Ulla 90-48.

Carson will close the books on the regular season Friday at South Iredell. Carson lost 59-37 to South Iredell at home, although it was much closer than it sounds. The Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter.

West will entertain Statesville Friday and a win would give the Falcons at least a share of the NPC title. North Iredell is tied with West for first and will be at home against East Rowan on Friday.

 

W. ROWAN (85) — Moss 21, Allison 14, Harris 13, Graham 11, Wood 8, Mauldin 7, Loeblein 5, Noble 4, Biggers 2, Currie.

CARSON (35) — Johnson 16, Howard 5, Collins 4, Beasley 4, Taylor 4, Hennie 2, Burris, Epley, McBride.

W. Rowan            20   19   27  19  — 85

Carson                  4   15    12   4   — 35

