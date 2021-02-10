February 10, 2021

  • 48°
Jose Ivan Vitela-Gonzalez

Salisbury man faces sex offense charges

By Staff Report

Published 10:20 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

SALISBURY — A 31-year-old faces a series of sex offense charges after incidents involving a young family member.

Jose Ivan Vitela-Gonzalez, of Salisbury, was charged Monday with incest with a child under 13, statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with children.

The incidents took place over an extended period, with one occurring in October, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The young child’s mother reported the incidents in December.

Gonzalez was given a $500,000 secured bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center, where he remained on Wednesday.

