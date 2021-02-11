February 11, 2021

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

By Staff Report

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

SALISBURY — A Davidson County man and woman face drug charges after being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy in Rockwell.

Kristina Lynn Hicks, 33, of Linwood faces charges of felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises.

Brandon Tyler Owens, 28, of Lexington faces a single charge of possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

A car driven by Owens crossed the center line on Main Street in Rockwell and initially appeared to not have a license plate, said Maj. John Sifford.  After a deputy pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station, he saw a temporary tag.

Sifford said Owens told the deputy the car belonged to a friend. His driver’s license reportedly was expired.

During the incident, a Rockwell police officer who arrived as backup saw Hicks move a glass smoking pipe into her backpack, Sifford said. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found a tan, powdery substance in the center console that neither Hicks nor Owens claimed, which led to both being charged, Sifford said.

Hicks’ other charges stem from allegedly lying about her real name and being found with drugs in her bra when being booked into jail.

Owens was given a $1,500 bond and Hicks received a combined bond of $7,500.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of Carroll Court in Salisbury.

• A electronic monitoring device was reported damaged Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Littering was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of Yactsman Drive in Salisbury.

• A firearm was accidentally discharged Tuesday in the 1800 block of Sells Road in Salisbury.

• A student was found Tuesday with a vape containing THC in the 100 block of St. Luke’s Church Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported identity theft Tuesday in the 2000 block of Foster Road in Cleveland.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported Tuesday in the 900 block of Hurley School Road in Salisbury.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday in the 700 block of Choate Road in Salisbury.

• Robert Grey Ridings, 49, was charged Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Deanna Gay Ingram, 47, was charged Tuesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Tanner Ross Gulledge, 26, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A drug overdose was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of West 14th Street.

• Shots fired were reported Wednesday in the 700 block of North Lee Street.

