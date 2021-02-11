Letter: Change the channel if you don’t like it

Ladies and gentlemen, in this corner, weighing 1,200 pounds, is ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and PBS. And in this corner, weighing 200 pounds is Fox News.

Now, touch gloves and come out fighting.

If I counted correctly, that’s six against one. Doesn’t seem like a fair fight. Yet, for some, that’s one too many.

It’s been said that CNN and friends are trying to take Fox News off the air. Hopefully not. But judging by what’s been going on in this country lately, I wouldn’t be surprised. I find it interesting that the only way CNN and others can judge what Fox News has said is to be able to be able to listen to what Fox News has said. We the people have the same right to listen and judge, just like them.

I’m no big fan of CNN, MSNBC and all the others. But I’ve never advocated taking them off the air.

If you don’t like Fox News, change the channel.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury