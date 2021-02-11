February 11, 2021

  • 48°

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:46 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

TUCKERTOWN RESERVOIR – A man spent a hours on top of his truck Thursday before being rescued from Tuckertown Reservoir near High Rock Dam.

Emergency personnel responding to the incident said the truck appeared to run off of Bringle Ferry Road immediately before reaching the bridge. The victim, who wasn’t immediately named, was alert, bleeding from his forehead and had a broken leg. His vehicle was traveling from Davidson into Rowan County before landing in the water.

The man had been on top of his vehicle since 8:30 a.m. After being spotted by a fisherman, rescuers pulled him from the water at about 11 a.m. and transported him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Healing Springs Fire Department, out of Davidson County, was the first department on scene and deployed its water rescue team. Deputy Chief David Pope said vehicles in the water are unusual and incidents in the area are usually boat-related.

Salisbury Fire Department Battalion Chief Nick Martin said first responders aren’t sure how the vehicle came to rest where it was found.

Windows on the truck had been shattered, the passenger-side door appeared to be ripped open and the roof was visibly bloody after the victim was transported away.

Pope said Davidson and Rowan rescuers train for this kind of incident and are familiar with this patch of water because of past rescues.

Healing Springs, Davidson County Rescue, Millers Ferry Fire, Southmont Fire, city of Salisbury, Rowan Rescue Squad and Rockwell Rural Rescue 71 all responded to the incident.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam

Nation/World

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Nation/World

Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call

News

Cooper signs COVID relief bill distributing federal money

News

State to open vaccines for teachers Feb. 24

East Spencer

East Spencer police chief announces retirement

Local

Renovations begin at Kannapolis’ Gem Theatre

Coronavirus

73 new COVID-19 positives, hundreds of new vaccinations reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Coronavirus

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic to have vaccine drive-thru Thursday, Friday