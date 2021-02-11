February 11, 2021

Damian Brandon

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 11, 2021
SHS honor student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders
SALISBURY – Damian Brandon, a 10th Grade Student at Salisbury High School is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on March 20 and 21.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.
The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Brandon’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Salisbury High School based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the two-day Congress, Brandon will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Millbridge Elementary January Good Citizens
Kindergarten: Josslyn Adcock, Aniston Bryant, Easton Ashby, Asher Shuffler, Brynn Knight and Adriel Bell.
First grade: Eva Weddington, Alexus Brown, Georgia Rohletter, Jillian Funes and Leyla Metts.
Second grade: Naomi Burleson, Rylan Davidson, Macy Harrington, Kelsey Riddle, Josie Graham, Madison Stephens, Jace Hainor and Erin Lee.
Third grade: Aubrey Gray, Alexis Foster, Evelyn Barrera, Lily Harris, Lazaro Lopez Dominguez, Halle Fox and Brody Linker.
Fourth grade: Brantley Deal, Noah Young, Abigail Anderson, Evan Lopez Dominguez, Bryson Bostian and Tyler Thompson.
Fifth grade: Kevin Velasco Medina, Jayden Athey, Zayne Beaston, Allison Landaverde, Giovanni Morales, Stella Lipe, Brayden Black and McKinlee Long.

Koontz Elementary “Paw”some Panther of the Month students for January

Pre-K: Princess Newton, London Perkins

Kindergarten: Kaiden Baldwin, ZaRyah Page, August Johnson, Antowan Watson, Zayden Butler, Julie Link, Spencer Furman, Da’Markus Thompson.

First grade: Aaliyah Caruthers, Conor Setzer, Solomon Johnson, Ataevion Mashore, Prince Chalk, Jaleah Studevent, Abdel AriasAlvarenga, Maddie Root

Second grade: Luke Callahan, Danielle Robinson, Jeremy Cruz Garcia, Destiny Bailey, Eevah Grant, Sa’Kre McCluney-Roseberry

Third grade: Shirlea Murry, Suceth Ordonez-Gonzalez, Grissell Rodriguez Rodriguez, Piershyin Price, Rodney Eldridge, Jaleya Allen, Charles Honbarger, Cristian Serrano

Fourth grade: Ayden Ham, D’zun McCluney, Arianna Bash, Zy’Nai Bailey

Fifth grade: Lacy Cocoran, Tyrique Little, Cassidy Benfield, X’Avier Mitchell

Collegiate Honors

Madeline Gregory, of Kannapolis, was named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama.

David Lamanno, of Spencer, graduated with a master of library and information science degree from Valdosta State University.

 

