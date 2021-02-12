High school basketball: East girls no match for North Iredell

Staff report

OLIN — East Rowan’s girls lost at North Iredell 69-37 on Friday, the 10th straight loss for the Mustangs and the ninth straight in the league.

East has had a chance in several North Piedmont Conference games, but not in this one. North Iredell outscored East 17-4 in the second quarter and held a secure 31-12 lead at halftime.

The bright spot for East (1-10, 0-9) was a career-high 13 points by Clara Beaver.

Madie Honeycutt scored seven, Mac Misenheimer had six, and Hannah Waddell had five.

Skylin Guill and Alli Goodin scored 16 each to lead four North Iredell players in double figures.

North Iredell (5-4, 5-4) has good size and has played well the last two weeks, including a victory against West Rowan.

This was East’s first meeting with North Iredell.

The only team to win at North Iredell this season was Carson.

EAST (37) — Beaver 13, Honeycutt 7, Misenheimer 6, Waddell 5, Peeler 2, Whicker 2, Featherstone 2, Faavesi.

N. IREDELL (69) — Goodin 16, Guill 16, Myers 10, Allen 10, Barzee 8, Gibson 5, Bradford 2, Anderson 2.

E. Rowan 8 4 11 14 — 37

N. Iredell 14 17 16 22 — 69