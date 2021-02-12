February 12, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 12, 2021

“You watch TV at night, and you’re pretty sure the world is coming to an end. But … on the ball field, it’s as much fun as it’s ever been. It’s been a long time since we’ve played another school, so we’re glad to be back out there.”

— Jim Gantt, Catawba College baseball coach as team prepares to open the season

“You feel like there might be a light at the end of the tunnel. Before the
vaccine was out and available, you just kind of felt like you were
helpless. You did
everything possible that could be done, but there’s just ways that it gets in.”

— Cynthia Boone, executive director of Elmcroft of Salisbury assisted living center discussing COVID-19 and its effects

“That’s what’s going to be fun to see is how the community uses the park.”

— Dyke Messinger, president of Bell Tower Green Park as
construction continues downtown

“Everybody knows in the community if they need something done, they can count on him.”

— Raemi Evans, Salisbury
resident, retired educator and
historian speaking of West End
barber Byron Brown

“Every year we try to make a count, but after a while you don’t even want to be counting.”

— Sophia Talarantas, speaking of the number of chicken wings that go out of Christo’s restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday

“If you have vertigo then you have something else going on. Don’t take it lightly. Yes, it could be something simple like an inner ear infection. Or, it could be something that kills you.”

— Kevin Kerr,  on Facebook after suffering a stroke and while he turned to art as part of his recovery

“Our bread and butter and our foundation is our existing companies.”   

— Scott Shelton, vice president of the Rowan Economic Development Commission speaking at the Salisbury City Council retreat

