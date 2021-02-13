February 13, 2021

  • 32°

High school basketball: Carson boys lose in OT

By Post Sports

Published 3:34 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

 

Carson’s Brodie Johnson battles on the boards against West Rowan.Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

TROUTMAN — Another big effort by a short-handed Carson’s boys basketball team.

Another near miss.

Carson had South Iredell on the ropes on Friday on the road but couldn’t finish off the Vikings.

South Iredell (4-7, 4-6) managed to force overtime in the North Piedmont Conference contest and pulled out a 66-62 victory against the Cougars (2-10, 1-9).

Gavin Morrison scored 25 to pace the home team.

South Iredell’s updated record reflects a forfeit win for the game that the Vikings lost to East Rowan on the court in Granite Quarry. That change is per MaxPreps.

No change has been made at this time by MaxPreps as far as Carson’s record. The Cougars lost twice to East.

Carson nearly had Friday’s battle wrapped up late in regulation, but the bounces and the whistles didn’t go the Cougars’ way. South Iredell got clutch 3-pointers down the stretch from San McLeod and Chase Labelle.

It was 58-all at the end of regulation.

In the extra session, Carson missed four straight free throws when the game was up for grabs.

Carson guards Brodie Johnson (career-high 22 points), Mikey Beasley (17) and Emory Taylor (14) had exceptional offensive games, mixing drives and 3-pointers.

Carson missed AJ Merriman (ankle). His quickness could have take some of the pressure off Carson’s ball-handlers against South Iredell’s pressure.

 

CARSON (62) — Johnson 22, Beasley 17, Taylor 14, Burris 6, Howard 3, Collins, Hennie, McBride.

S. IREDELL (66) — Morrison 25, Labelle 13, Watson-Jones 12, McLeod 10, Stewart 3, Chambers 3.

Carson      16   15   13    14   4  — 62

S. Iredell   14   10   15   19   8 — 66

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    When it's possible, how likely are you to attend community events as compared to before the pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction

Coronavirus

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

Local

City council hears concerns, proposals for police officer, public works employee pay

Kannapolis

Dale Earnhardt’s death saved lives, forced changes

Education

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

Education

Partners in Learning uses guinea pigs to help teach lessons

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school