February 13, 2021

  • 32°

High school basketball: Carson girls finish unbeaten NPC season

By Post Sports

Published 2:25 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

 

Carson’s Mary Spry has been tough inside. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

TROUTMAN — There’s no substitute for experience, and Carson’s girls basketball team has a strong senior class.

The Cougars crushed South Iredell 70-29 on Friday to finish unbeaten in conference play for the first time in school history.

Carson was 9-1 in the North Piedmont Conference the previous two seasons. Carson was 11-1 in the NPC in 2011-12.

Senior Colbie Perry was destructive in Carson’s latest romp, with seven 3-pointers and a career-best 28 points.

Mary Spry was 7-for-9 from the field for 16 points and had six rebounds.

Ellie Wilhelm, another senior, scored 11 points.

Senior Carleigh Perry had five points and nine rebounds.

Senior Kary Hales contributed four points, six rebounds and four steals.

Ashtyn Zeigler led the Vikings (4-7, 4-6) with 10 points.

Carson played without the Isley sisters but scored 28 in the first quarter and was up 53-17 at halftime.

Just how good Carson is, is hard to tell from the stat sheet, as Cougars are usually only playing half the game. Colbie Perry is the leading scorer with 15.1 points per game. Spry averages 12.6, and Wilhelm averages 10.3.

Carson’s closest game this year was a 71-46 win at West Rowan.

Carson beat South Iredell 68-25 when the teams played in China Grove.

Carson will be the top seed for next week’s NPC tournament.

Carson is ranked seventh in 3A by MaxPreps.

 

CARSON (70) — Co. Perry 28, Spry 16, Wilhelm 11, Ca. Perry 5, White 4, Hales 4, Corley 2, Storey, Barbee, Barger, Vaughn.

S. IREDELL (29) —Zeigler 10, Houser 4, Fink 4, Weddington 4, Hutchens 3, Gaus 2, Duchinski 2.

Carson      28  25   15   2    —70

S. Iredell  11   6      5   7    —29

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    When it's possible, how likely are you to attend community events as compared to before the pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction

Coronavirus

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

Local

City council hears concerns, proposals for police officer, public works employee pay

Kannapolis

Dale Earnhardt’s death saved lives, forced changes

Education

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

Education

Partners in Learning uses guinea pigs to help teach lessons

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school