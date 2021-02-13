February 13, 2021

  • 32°

High school basketball: West girls nip Hounds

By Post Sports

Published 1:49 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

West’s Lauren Arnold. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

MOUNT ULLA —  A Senior Night with no seniors.

That’s how young West Rowan’s girls basketball team is.

West was shaky, at times, on Friday but pulled out an exciting 56-54 North Piedmont Conference win against Statesville.

West was down 44-39 going to the fourth quarter, but finished strong.

“We played like a bunch of young kids for a while,” West coach Ashley Poole said. “We got down 14 and had to claw our way back into it. But we kept plugging away.”

Freshman Lauren Arnold scored 21 for the Falcons (9-3, 7-3) to equal her career high.

Arnold’s three-point play with 21 seconds left keyed the victory.

DeDe Cuthbertson had her best game of the season with 10 points. Mya Edwards scored nine, while Emma Clarke had seven.

Statesville (3-8, 3-7) got double-digit scoring from Taylor Wilson (14), Nakayla White-Connor (14) and Kaneycha Turner (12).

“They’re athletic,” Poole said. “We had two tough games with them.”

West won 49-46 at Statesville.

West finished second in the NPC behind Carson, but only one NPC team is guaranteed a playoff spot with this season’s reduced field.

 

STATESVILLE (54) – Wilson 14, White-Connor 14, Turner 12, Bailey-Scott 6, Bowman 6, Owens 2.

W. ROWAN (56) — Arnold 21, Cuthbertson 10, Edwards 9, Clarke 7, Phifer 5, Tenor 4, Durham.

Statesville    9   15   20   10  — 54

W. Rowan   10  15  14  17   — 56

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    When it's possible, how likely are you to attend community events as compared to before the pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction

Coronavirus

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

Local

City council hears concerns, proposals for police officer, public works employee pay

Kannapolis

Dale Earnhardt’s death saved lives, forced changes

Education

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

Education

Partners in Learning uses guinea pigs to help teach lessons

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school