High school swimming: Knorrs win state titles

Staff report

CARY — Salisbury’s girls swimming team scored 38 points and placed fourth in Friday’s 1A/2A State Championships.

The Knorr twins, Emily and Katie, Division I signees, won two individual events apiece to account for 36 points.

Emily broke meet records and was named the outstanding swimmer for 1A/2A.

Salisbury got two points for an eighth-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Maggie Alexander and Sage Huffman swam with the Knorrs.

Salisbury was ninth in the 400 free relay.

South Rowan’s Braxton Vagner scored a point with an eighth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

He broke the school record with a 1:02.88 clocking.

