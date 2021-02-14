Sports: Bob Marchinko wins marathon
Staff report
Local runner and coach Bob Marchinko won the Oak Island Marathon on Saturday.
Marchinko, 49, ran 2:31.39, a 5:47 mile pace, and set an age-group record despite miserable and wet conditions.
The second-place overall finisher, was an 18-year-old.
Marchinko suffered a broken neck last year, but has made an amazing and inspirational comeback.
