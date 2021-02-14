February 14, 2021

  • 37°

Karen Larimore Wilkinson Graduation

By Post Lifestyles

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

Karen Larimore Wilkinson, of Salisbury, graduated from the University of South Carolina with her Doctor of Education in Curriculum & Instruction with a concentration in Educational Technology. Wilkinson graduated on December 13, 2020, with a 4.0 GPA.

Wilkinson received a B.A. in Community Studies/Media Literacy from UMASS, Boston and an M.A. in English, Technical and Professional Communications, from East Carolina University. In addition, she holds an A.A.S. degree in Commercial Graphics and Design, certifications in Adobe, web design, and animation, and professional certifications from UNC-Chapel Hill (Municipal Government Administration), the University of Virginia (LEAD: Leading, Educating, and Developing), and the Pacific Institute of Seattle, WA (Intelligent Heart Training for Professors).

Wilkinson serves as the Dean of Communication for Southern New Hampshire University. She is the daughter of Millie Thompson and the late James E. “Eddie” Thompson. Wilkinson has one daughter, Dr. Savannah Larimore, who is currently completing a post-doctoral appointment at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 Rowan Countians vaccinated across three vaccination events

Local

‘Wiley paved the way’: Locals reflect on impact of Lash grocery store

Business

Local shed companies taking advantage of boom in business spurred by pandemic

Local

McCoy Road improvements, first phase of Grants Creek Greenway to be completed this year

Business

Commissioners to consider grant program that would benefit local restaurants

High School

High school swimming: Knorrs rule the pool

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion CEO joins diversity and inclusion coalition

Coronavirus

After busy week for vaccinations, Rowan will return to base allocation

Local

City sets its goals for 2021 to build on commitment to inclusive, well-run government

Education

Charter awaits Rowan-Salisbury Schools decision on value for elementary school

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry sales tax revenue ahead of expectations

Nation/World

Hundreds of thousands without power in Northwest ice storm

Nation/World

Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Local

Alcoa proposes diverting cyanide into new discharge point in Badin

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction