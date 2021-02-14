Karen Larimore Wilkinson Graduation

Karen Larimore Wilkinson, of Salisbury, graduated from the University of South Carolina with her Doctor of Education in Curriculum & Instruction with a concentration in Educational Technology. Wilkinson graduated on December 13, 2020, with a 4.0 GPA.

Wilkinson received a B.A. in Community Studies/Media Literacy from UMASS, Boston and an M.A. in English, Technical and Professional Communications, from East Carolina University. In addition, she holds an A.A.S. degree in Commercial Graphics and Design, certifications in Adobe, web design, and animation, and professional certifications from UNC-Chapel Hill (Municipal Government Administration), the University of Virginia (LEAD: Leading, Educating, and Developing), and the Pacific Institute of Seattle, WA (Intelligent Heart Training for Professors).

Wilkinson serves as the Dean of Communication for Southern New Hampshire University. She is the daughter of Millie Thompson and the late James E. “Eddie” Thompson. Wilkinson has one daughter, Dr. Savannah Larimore, who is currently completing a post-doctoral appointment at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.