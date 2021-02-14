February 15, 2021

Letter: President takes virus seriously, represents best of party

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

Thank you, President Biden!

Thank you for taking the coronavirus seriously and taking responsibility for protecting our country.

Thank you for wearing a mask and encouraging others to also wear masks. Thank you for purchasing more vaccine for our nation and setting clear goals for vaccinations. Thank you for providing additional resources and leadership to states and cities to maximize the distribution of shots as quickly as possible to everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Thank you for providing citizens with accurate and timely information regarding the virus as well as vaccines be it positive or negative news.

Finally, thank you for being the president for all citizens, whether or not they voted for you and your attempts to heal our nation which may not even be possible without intervention from God. You represent the best of the Democratic Party, just like FDR. You’re not perfect and have made many mistakes over the years as we all have, but I feel you genuinely care about each and every one of us — at least as much as any lifelong politician can.

Thank you again President Biden.

— Fred Krusemark

Salisbury

