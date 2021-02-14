Rowan County farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Rowan County 4-H Club

Local farmer Cheryl Correll recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Rowan County 4-H. This donation was specifically donated to the Rowan Rolling Pins 4-H Club.

The Rowan Rolling Pins 4-H Club provides hands-on cooking experiences for youths ages 5-18. This club will use the funds to purchase the materials needed for the various cooking activities they conduct during their club meetings. At its most recent meeting held on Feb. 5, club members made dog treats. These dog treats were then donated to the Rowan County Animal Shelter.

“We are so thankful for this generous donation to Rowan County 4-H. The Rowan Rolling Pins 4-H Club provides awesome opportunities for youth to learn about proper cooking techniques, food safety, cultural cuisine and more. This grant will allow the 4-H club to continue their impact without having to worry so much about expenses.” said, Laura Allen, Rowan County 4-H agent.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”

To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, go to www.AmericasFarmers.com.

For more information about Rowan County 4-H, go to rowan.ces.ncsu.edu or contact Laura Allen, 4-H agent, at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

About America’s Farmers

America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010 and include:

America’s Farmers Grow Communities supports rural communities by allowing farmers the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization.

America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education supports rural education by providing $15,000 merit-based grants to enhance STEM education.

America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders supports students pursuing ag-related studies by offering $1,500 scholarships towards higher education.

To learn more, go to www.AmericasFarmers.com.