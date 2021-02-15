February 16, 2021

  • 37°

College basketball: McIntosh leads Catawba road win

By Post Sports

Published 11:32 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

 

Catawba’s Sara McIntosh. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Sara McIntosh scored 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting and led Catawba’s women’s basketball team to a 74-59 win at Queens on Monday.

Other than McIntosh, Catawba didn’t have a great shooting night, but the Indians (6-2) forced 28 turnovers. Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) and Lyrik Thorne  scored 12 points each and combined for nine steals. Janiya Downs (South Rowan) only scored two points, but had 11 rebounds and five assists.

Thanks mostly to McIntosh, Catawba had a 50-22 edge in points in the paint and a 32-17 edge in bench points.

Amari Davis scored 18 points for the Royals (1-14, 1-13).

Catawba hosts Newberry on Wednesday.

 

CATAWBA (74) — McIntosh 21, Stanback 12, Barnes 8, DeShazo 7, Ford 3, Phillips 3, Downs 2, Wampler 2, Bruce 2, Roberts 2, Davis, Gardner, Davie.

QUEENS (59) — Davis 18, Hall 13, Deng 12,  Moore 4, Leedle 4, McMillian 3, Fields 3, Stevens 2.

Catawba  16   25  15   18   — 74

Queens    16  20   12   11   — 59

Print Article

Comments

Local

Disc jockeys: Locals embrace sport on the move, use local courses

Coronavirus

County commissioners direct changes to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Education

Faith Academy rescinds offer on elementary school, moves ahead with mobile classrooms

Business

City council will discuss landmark status moratorium, new housing development

News

Commissioners table animal carcass ordinance, direct health department to investigate

News

NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

Coronavirus

State: Nearly 12,000 Rowan residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 15

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why doesn’t Hotwire carry ACC Network?

News

Political Notebook: Burr says Trump violated oath of office, may face censure for impeachment vote

Crime

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with armed robbery, shooting at victims as they fled

Nation/World

Wintry weather blanketing US making rare dip to Gulf Coast

Nation/World

Bipartisan support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

Coronavirus

Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 Rowan Countians vaccinated across three events

Local

‘Wiley paved the way’: Locals reflect on impact of Lash grocery store

Business

Local shed companies taking advantage of boom in business spurred by pandemic

Local

McCoy Road improvements, first phase of Grants Creek Greenway to be completed this year

Business

Commissioners to consider grant program that would benefit local restaurants

High School

High school swimming: Knorrs rule the pool

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion CEO joins diversity and inclusion coalition

Coronavirus

After busy week for vaccinations, Rowan will return to base allocation

Local

City sets its goals for 2021 to build on commitment to inclusive, well-run government

Education

Charter awaits Rowan-Salisbury Schools decision on value for elementary school