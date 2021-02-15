College basketball: McIntosh leads Catawba road win

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Sara McIntosh scored 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting and led Catawba’s women’s basketball team to a 74-59 win at Queens on Monday.

Other than McIntosh, Catawba didn’t have a great shooting night, but the Indians (6-2) forced 28 turnovers. Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) and Lyrik Thorne scored 12 points each and combined for nine steals. Janiya Downs (South Rowan) only scored two points, but had 11 rebounds and five assists.

Thanks mostly to McIntosh, Catawba had a 50-22 edge in points in the paint and a 32-17 edge in bench points.

Amari Davis scored 18 points for the Royals (1-14, 1-13).

Catawba hosts Newberry on Wednesday.

CATAWBA (74) — McIntosh 21, Stanback 12, Barnes 8, DeShazo 7, Ford 3, Phillips 3, Downs 2, Wampler 2, Bruce 2, Roberts 2, Davis, Gardner, Davie.

QUEENS (59) — Davis 18, Hall 13, Deng 12, Moore 4, Leedle 4, McMillian 3, Fields 3, Stevens 2.

Catawba 16 25 15 18 — 74

Queens 16 20 12 11 — 59