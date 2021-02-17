February 17, 2021

Blotter: Man, woman face prostitution charges

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

SALISBURY — For a Salisbury man, giving a friend a ride went wrong when Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled him over for traffic violations.

For the female passenger, the story was the pair were coworkers going on a Valentine’s Day date.

Law enforcement officers charged one with conspiring to commit prostitution and the other with soliciting prostitution.

The man, Marty Deon Garrett, 50, was charged with soliciting prostitution in addition to traffic citations, said Maj. John Sifford. The woman, Brenda Gail Newton, 42, was charged with conspiring to commit prostitution and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer in addition to two counts of failing to appear in court.

The pair were stopped at 1:40 a.m. on Monday. at the intersection of Old Concord Road and South Jake Alexander Boulevard in a blue Ford Mustang. Sifford said deputies initially stopped the pair because of an expired license plate, an inspection violation and an inactive license.

The pair allegedly provided differing stories to deputies about where they were going, with the man saying the woman was a friend getting a ride to her parents’ house and the woman saying they had just gotten off of work from Freightliner and were going to spend time together for Valentine’s Day. Newton allegedly also provided a false name.

During further questioning, the man admitted he had picked the woman up on Long Ferry Road, Sifford said.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A larceny was reported Monday in the 1000 block of Wildflower Lane in Salisbury.

• A suspicious vehicle parked Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street in China Grove was found to be stolen.

• Justine Noel Zimmermann, 22, was charged Monday with possessing a schedule four controlled substance.

• Sierra Joy Phillips, 22, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Juan Carlos Hernandez, 24, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals.

• Joshua Cody Rector, 39, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute premises while being booked into the Rowan County Detention Center for Salisbury Police Department charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A person on Tuesday reported a bank account was fraudulently opened in their name with Chase Bank.

• A woman reported a larceny Tuesday in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard at Little Caesars Pizza.

• David Wayne Locklear, 40, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred last year. Police were waiting on test results from drugs allegedly found in the car, said Lt. Lee Walker.

