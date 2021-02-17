High school basketball: Thompson scores 22 in South boys win

Staff report

LANDIS — The seniors on South Rowan’s boys basketball team had an opportunity to win their last game and made the most of it.

South beat East Davidson 52-38 on Tuesday, with senior Barrett Thompson leading the way with a career-high 22 points. He’d scored 17 against North Davidson two weeks ago for a new high and he stretched his PR some more.

Thompson had a good season, averaging a team-best 9.4 points per game.

“Barrett played outstanding and really found his shot,” said Daniel Blevins, who closed his first season as South’s head coach.

The 38 points were the fewest South (4-10) allowed all season.

Devin Skeen and Mason Albertson scored 10 each for the Golden Eagles.

“We played very well again on the defensive end,” Blevins said.

Jayden Dextraze blocked three shots in his final game and controlled the paint. Kane Kepley had three steals.

Nathan Chrismon had nine points and four rebounds. Marcus Holloman scored eight.

Jacob Ritchie had five rebounds. Kepley had six rebounds. Ryan Woodman didn’t score, but had six assists in his last game.

South started flat, but had things rolling by halftime and beat East Davidson (0-13) for the second time. South’s other wins came against South Davidson and West Davidson.

I hate that the season is ending, as we were starting to come together on offense,” Blevins said. “For all the twists and turns of this season, I was really proud of these young men. They took it well and I think they excelled with it.”

South improved defensively about 7 points per game from last season.

Scoring totals:

E. DAVIDSON (38) — Skeen 10, Albertson 10, Hill 4, Addison 4, Faircloth 2, Rowe 2, Gusa 2, Moretz 2, Barrett 2.

SOUTH (52) — Thompson 22, Chrismon 9, Holloman 8, Hubbard 5, Ritchie 3, Kepley 3, Dextraze 2.