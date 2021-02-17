Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

SALISBURY — State data on Wednesday showed two new deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 553 new vaccinations administered in Rowan County.

The exact dates of deaths reported Wednesday were not immediately clear. The two deaths brought the total number since the start of the pandemic to 267, with 94 since the start of the new year.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data shows the pace of deaths slowing since a spike at the start of the year. The most recent local COVID-19 death occurred Saturday, according to state data.

With 42 positives reported Wednesday, Rowan had fewer cases than most neighboring counties — only Stanly and Davie counties reported fewer cases. However, both have smaller populations and have actually seen more cases per capita during the previous two weeks than Rowan County.

There have now been 14,360 COVID-19 positives since the start of the pandemic, with fewer cases lately than the start of the year.

Because of inclement weather and interruptions in vaccine shipments, Rowan County rescheduled its first dose vaccination clinic previously planned for Thursday. Now, the clinic will happen on Tuesday. The Rowan County Health Department said appointment times would remain the same.

To date, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 13,024 people have received their first vaccine dose in the county and 5,373 have received a second dose. Compared to one day earlier, those numbers represent an increase of 302 first doses and 251 second doses.

The state’s numbers do not include the Salisbury VA or the federal government’s vaccination program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 43% of people 75 and older have received their first vaccine dose and about 38% of people 65 and older have received their second dose.

Rowan has administered more first doses per capita than Cabarrus and Davidson counties.

In Rowan County’s hospital region, the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, 494 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday. Of those, 95 were admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Statewide on Wednesday, there were 3,167 newly reported cases. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 10,670 deaths since the start of the pandemic, 1,924 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 829,507 total positives.