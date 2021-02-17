February 17, 2021

  • 30°

Wintry mix back in the forecast for tonight

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — A winter storm watch is in effect from this evening through Thursday evening for Rowan County and the surrounding area, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch, along with sleet and snow.

The weather alert covers Rowan and the Piedmont of North Carolina, along with the western part of the state and portions of upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia.

Drivers are urged to plan on slippery road conditions, particularly during this evening as temperatures drop into the 30s or Thursday morning’s commute. It’s not supposed to get out of the 30s all day Thursday. 

Steve Monday, chief forecaster of Rowan County Weather, said a northeast flow of cold air will wedge up against the mountains, giving the Piedmont a constant supply of cold air with warmer air aloft increasing the chances for sleet and freezing rain. Residents should plan for possible power outages as saturated ground with ice accumulating on the trees will likely lead to falling trees around the county, he said.

After almost 3 inches of rain this month, more precipitation will just add to the saturated ground across the area.

Further south, some sections of Mississippi and Louisiana may get another 2 inches of snow and ice through Thursday as low temperatures have already set records this week, the National Weather Service said. Snow flurries briefly fell during Mardi Gras celebrations that were already tamped down by the coronavirus pandemic in Mobile, Alabama. Wintry precipitation could last into Thursday in northern Alabama, forecasters said, with areas to the west expected to be hit the worst.

