Blotter: Charlotte man accused of speeding on I-85, throwing something out of window, possessing concealed gun

SALISBURY – A man was pulled over after allegedly traveling at 96 mph on I-85 on Wednesday and tossing something out of the window of the vehicle.

When a Rowan County Sheriff ‘s Office deputy approached Voderick Delain Springs, 27, of Charlotte, the man allegedly denied throwing anything out the window and told the officer he “open carries.”

Openly carrying a weapon is legal in North Carolina in areas where weapons are not prohibited in general, but the officer allegedly found a Glock handgun concealed in the Nissan Maxima when it was searched and it later found Springs had a previous misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers were not able to find what was thrown from the passenger window after the fact. Though, the arresting officer described it as small and white in color. Springs denied throwing anything from the vehicle. The officer observed a “strong odor of raw marijuana” according to the incident report.

Springs was charged with felony carrying a concealed gun, transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held under a $2,000 bond.

In other crime news:

• Phillip Brice Black, 26, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony second degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor assault on a female on Tuesday.

Black allegedly assaulted his wife on Jan. 20, grabbed their daughter by her neck, took her into another room and kept the daughter from the wife. On Jan. 21, Black and his wife were arguing and she fled the home with their young daughter. Black allegedly broke down the door to the home, left the residence and came back.

• Two people were arrested and charged with felony property crimes after someone reported a possible intoxicated driver to Salisbury Police Department on Wednesday.

Kristina Ann Butler and Erraull Larone Ramsey were both arrested on existing warrants and felony stolen property charges after being pulled over on Bendix Drive.

When an officer ran the plate number of the vehicle, a 2020 Hyundai Accent, it showed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Winston Salem. Butler was charged with felony buying or receiving stolen property. Ramsey was charged with possessing stolen goods.

Both suspects were transported to Rowan County Detention Center.

• A person reported shots fired on Wednesday after hearing gunfire the previous night on Cedar Street. The victim found bullet holes entering her home. No one was injured.

• Mark Lee Lambert, 42, was charged with felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery and trafficking opium or heroin on Wednesday after allegedly picking up a prescription of hydrocodone for someone else without authorization. Lambert was placed in Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

• Greta Joanne Sullivan, 40, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Wednesday while already in custody at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.