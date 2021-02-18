February 18, 2021

  • 36°

College basketball: Catawba women shut down Wolves

By Post Sports

Published 5:23 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Catawba’s Marissa Bruce. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team mauled Newberry with a strong defensive effort on Wednesday at Goodman Gym.

Catawba locked down Newberry in the third quarter of the South Atlantic Conference game, while expanding a 10-point lead to 23, and rolled 77-54.

Catawba honored seniors Anna Gardner and Marissa Bruce, who will be graduating. Seniors Shemya Stanback, Taisha DeShazo and Talia Barnes plan to return.

DeShazo is closing in on 1,000 career points.

Stanback had 15 points, five assists and four steals for the Indians (7-2, 7-2). DeShazo and Lyrik Thorne scored 12 points each. Barnes grabbed 10 rebounds.

Catawba shot very well for three quarters and finished with solid 48 percent shooting. Catawba had a 27-17 advantage in the turnover battle.

Talia Roberts led Newberry with 20 points. Kelsey Brett and Mylaysia Gates each tossed in 10. Gates grabbed eight rebounds.

Talia Roberts led the Wolves (7-8, 6-8), who had been on a winning streak, with 20 points.

Catawba travels to Anderson on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip.

NEWBERRY (54) — T. Roberts 20, Brett 10, Gates 10, Wiseley 5, White 3, Romas 2, Miller 2, Golden 2.

CATAWBA (77) — Stanback 15, DeShazo 12, Thorne 12, Wampler 8, Bruce 7, Barnes 5, McIntosh 5, Downs 4, A. Roberts 4, Gardner 2, Davis 2, Moxley 1, Phillips, Scott, Blabon, Ford.

Newberry    15    13   10   16   — 54

Catawba    23     15   21    18   — 77

 

 

 

