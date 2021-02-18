High school boys soccer: East tops Falcons
Staff report
GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys soccer team notched its first win of the season on Wednesday.
It was a big one for the Mustangs against county and North Piedmont Conference rival West Rowan.
Jaxon Mastranunzio had a goal and an assist to lead East (1-5, 1-4). Jordan Avalos scored a goal, while Carter Honeycutt had an assist.
Mason Benge made 10 saves for the shutout of the Falcons (2-4, 1-3).
