High school boys soccer: East tops Falcons

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys soccer team notched its first win of the season on Wednesday.

It was a big one for the Mustangs against county and North Piedmont Conference rival West Rowan.

Jaxon Mastranunzio had a goal and an assist to lead East (1-5, 1-4). Jordan Avalos scored a goal, while Carter Honeycutt had an assist.

Mason Benge made 10 saves for the shutout of the Falcons (2-4, 1-3).