Letter: Burr should resign after vote
Sen. Richard Burr voting to impeach Trump after voting the trial itself was unconstitutional is further proof we have way too many buffoons in the D.C. swamp.
Burr showed his establishment ties and does not represent the vast majority of N.C. voters; he should resign.
Before he does, perhaps his insider trading allegations should be reexamined.
— Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
You Might Like
Editorial: Elected officials have relevant advocacy role, too
With COVID-19 vaccines, there’s a lot easily said. But it’s hard to translate words into action. The miracle of safe,... read more