February 18, 2021

  • 32°

Letter: Fond memories of Wiley Lash

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Thank you for a perfect tribute to a great man published Sunday (“Wiley paved the way”).

Wiley Lash is one of my heroes. Soon after establishing a JROTC unit in Rowan County, I met with Mayor Lash to see how the cadets could assist in the community. That was the beginning of a great relationship.

Years later, Wiley and I served on the county-appointed Nursing Home Committee and we would regularly visit residents in nursing homes.

Wiley was always cordial, but it took a long time for us to open up with each other. When it happened, I met a man that loved his community and all of its people. He shared grocery store experiences, family and other things.

My final visit with Wiley was during his last days at the nursing home where he was surrounded by his family.

Thanks, Wiley, for your leadership and friendship.

— Lt. Col. Jim Duncan

Rockwell

