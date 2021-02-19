High school boys soccer: West Rowan tops Carson
Staff report
MOUNT ULLA – After several days of postonements, West Rowan’s boys soccer team got back on track Friday with a 3-0 win against Carson.
John Allen Ferguson, Eli Ham and Aleksis Suarez scored for the Falcons (3-4, 2-3), with Ferguson, Suarez and Salvador Bautista getting assists.
Jose Elizalde made eight saves for the Falcons.
Carson fell to 2-4 and 1-3 in the NPC.
