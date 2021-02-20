Hoops roundup: South Alabama edges Appalachian State 65-63, Davidson romps

Associated Press

BOONE (AP) — Michael Flowers had 19 points as South Alabama extended its winning streak to seven games, narrowly defeating App State 65-63 on Friday night. Tyreke Locure and John Pettway added 15 points each for the Jaguars. Pettway also had eight rebounds.

Jamal West had 10 points for South Alabama (15-8, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Justin Forrest had 20 points for the Mountaineers (12-8, 6-5). Michael Almonacy added 15 points. Donovan Gregory had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Adrian Delph, who led the Mountaineers in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Jaguars improve to 2-1 against the Mountaineers this season. In the most recent matchup, App State defeated South Alabama 83-77 on Jan. 16.

Grady leads Davidson over Southern Virginia 101-51

DAVIDSON (AP) — Kellan Grady had 25 points as Davidson routed Southern Virginia 101-51 on Friday.

Grant Huffman had 16 points for Davidson (11-5), which won its fifth straight game. Bates Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Emory Lanier had 11 points.

Davidson registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 23 assists. Davidson dominated the first half and led 55-22 at the break.

Conner Marchant had 10 points for the Knights.

Whitfield scores 20 to lead Campbell past Hampton 73-68

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 20 points as Campbell edged past Hampton 73-68 on Friday night.

Whitfield hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (14-9, 10-6 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Joshua Lusane added 12 points and Messiah Thompson had 10 points.

Davion Warren had 20 points for the Pirates (9-13, 8-9). Dajour Dickens added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and Russell Dean had 12 points and six assists.

The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Campbell defeated Hampton 76-57 last Thursday.

Corbin scores 16 to carry Winthrop over High Point 71-63

HIGH POINT (AP) — Josh Corbin had 16 points off the bench to lift Winthrop to a 71-63 win over High Point on Friday night.

Corbin made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Chandler Vaudrin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (20-1, 17-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Kelton Talford added eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright tied a season high with 29 points for the Panthers (8-13, 6-10).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Winthrop defeated High Point 76-70 on Thursday.

