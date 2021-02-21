Letter: Burr put Constitution first

Thank you, Senator Richard Burr, for standing up for our democracy!

By voting to convict former President Trump of inciting insurrection, you had the decency to uphold your oath of office to defend our Constitution. The same cannot be said for our other senator, Thom Tillis, who voted “not guilty” and let Trump off the hook for his role in trying to overturn our democracy.

We will remember those who put our Constitution first!

— Eileen Hanson-Kelly

Salisbury