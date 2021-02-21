February 21, 2021

St. Luke’s Foundation appoints new trustees, opens spring grant applications

The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation has appointed two new members to its board of trustees. Lori Van Wallendael and Jennifer McKinney replace outgoing trustees Barbara Perry and Harrison Latimer for five-year terms beginning this year. They join Erin Grey, Reg Boland, George Simons, and Edward Norvell. Simons and Hamaty have been re-elected as president and vice-president, respectively, and Norvell will serve as treasurer.

Lori Van Wallendael

Van Wallendael is an associate professor of psychological science at UNC Charlotte. She also currently serves as president of the board of governors for Piedmont Players Theatre. “In joining St. Luke’s a few years ago, I was attracted to the church’s work in promoting social justice and helping those in need, and I hope to become more involved in that work as a member of the foundation board.”

Jennifer McKinney

McKinney holds a master’s degree in secondary mathematics education and is pursuing a second master’s degree in special education. “My background in education provides me with a unique ability to evaluate grant applications for programs assisting people of all socio-economic backgrounds. Being a member of the foundation will allow me to serve my community utilizing my life passions for sustainability, healthy foods, gardening, application of mathematics and sciences in education, and positive reinforcement.”

Founded in 1973, the foundation awards grants twice annually to local, regional, and international non-profit organizations engaged in work serving human needs through Christian service. Grants are historically awarded to projects or programs that address social problems and provide opportunities for positive interactions across socio-economic and other demographic distinctions. These programs often support and improve opportunities for at-risk youth and families through educational programming. Innovation, thoroughness, passion, and commitment are other hallmarks of successful grant applicants. Fund B applicants are engaged in international projects. Fund C applications are for projects in North Carolina, with preference given to those in Salisbury-Rowan.

Applications for the spring grant cycle opened Feb. 15 at www.SLS.church/foundation. The application window closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 2. Questions about the application process and other inquiries may be sent to foundation@SLS.church.

