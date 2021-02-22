Blotter: Feb. 21
• Jose Alejandro Rosas, 23, of Henderson, was charged Saturday with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use and sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Rosas was arrested after allegedly driving a Chevrolet Cobalt LT with one-half pound of packaged marijuana and a scale inside.
• Haywood Jerel Richardson, 22, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with misdemeanor assault on a female for allegedly striking a victim in the face with a closed fist.
• David Gailbraith, 38, of Kannapolis, was charged Friday for misdemeanor larceny after allegedly stealing $900 from a victim.
Rome’s Rides: Salisbury native ran successful traveling amusement ride company in 1900s
SALISBURY — Frederick Mitchell didn’t have much to do during the winter days he spent with his grandfather in Dillon,... read more