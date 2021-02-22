High school basketball: First round of playoffs
Basketball state playoffs
4A West boys
Tuesday’s first round
Green Hope (9-4) at Ardrey Kell (6-0)
Hillside (10-3) at Harding (5-1)
Glenn (9-2) at Page (7-1)
Myers Park (5-2) at R.J. Reynolds (11-1)
Jordan (8-5) at North Mecklenburg (8-0)
Grimsley (6-2) at Panther Creek (12-1)
Rocky River (6-1) at Hough (6-2)
South Mecklenburg (4-2) at Independence (6-1)
3A West boys
Monroe (9-3) at West Rowan (13-1)
Cox Mill (10-2) at A.C. Reynolds (10-4)
North Iredell (11-2) at T.C. Roberson (11-3)
Dudley (7-5) at Crest (13-1)
North Buncombe (10-4) at Hickory (9-1)
Charlotte Catholic (11-2) at Mount Tabor (11-2)
Kings Mountain (10-4) at Central Cabarrus (11-1)
Hunter Huss (9-4) at Weddington (13-0)
2A West boys
Ledford (8-3) at Hendersonville (12-0)
Atkins (12-1) at West Stanly (11-1)
Salisbury (8-4) at Mountain Heritage (11-0)
West Caldwell (6-1) at Ashe County (10-3)
Forbush (9-3) at North Lincoln (12-2)
East Lincoln (11-3) at North Davidson (11-0)
Shelby (13-1) at Patton (6-0)
Forest Hills (10-2) at R-S Central (12-1)
1A West boys
Research Triangle Academy (7-3) at Mitchell County (8-5)
Pine Lake Prep (14-1) at North Stanly (11-2)
Murphy (10-4) at Lincoln Charter (12-1)
Chatham Central (9-1) at Hiwassee Dam (8-4)
Uwharrie Charter (9-3) at Starmount (9-5)
Christ the King (10-3) at Mount Airy (11-3)
Mountain Island Charter (12-2) at Chatham Charter (12-1)
Winston-Salem Prep (8-6) at Hayesville (14-0)
4A West girls
South Mecklenburg (5-1) at Vance (7-0)
Hickory Ridge (6-1) at Jordan (8-2)
Independence (5-2) at Northwest Guilford (7-1)
Ragsdale (7-1) at East Forsyth (12-1)
Athens Drive (7-4) at Providence (6-0)
North Mecklenburg (5-2) at Panther Creek (9-1)
Lake Norman (9-1) at Myers Park (7-0)
West Forsyth (10-3) at South Caldwell (6-6)
3A West girls
North Buncombe (11-3) at Freedom (9-0)
Asheville (11-2) at Cox Mill (9-4)
Hickory (8-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (11-2)
Alexander Central (11-3) at Ashbrook (12-1)
Kings Mountain (10-4) at Jesse Carson (14-0)
Crest (10-4) at Cuthbertson (13-1)
Charlotte Catholic (10-3) at Dudley (11-0)
Southwest Guilford (8-2) at Enka (13-1)
2A West girls
Ledford (11-3) at West Stokes (11-0)
Newton-Conover (14-0) at Pisgah (12-1)
North Davidson (10-2) at Bunker Hill (7-0)
R-S Central (10-3) at Forest Hills (10-1)
Patton (8-5) at Salisbury (13-1)
East Lincoln (10-4) at Shelby (14-0)
North Surry (9-3) at West Wilkes (11-0)
Wilkes Central (11-2) at Mountain Heritage (8-2)
1A West girls
Clover Garden (12-2) at East Surry (12-0)
Chatham Charter (8-2) at Robbinsville (13-1)
Uwharrie Charter (7-2) at Community School of Davidson (13-0)
Murphy (12-2) at North Rowan (9-2)
North Stanly (7-3) at Hiwassee Dam (8-4)
Mountain Island Charter (9-2) at Mitchell County (13-0)
Christ the King (8-5) at Elkin (6-6)
Bishop McGuinness (8-4) at Bessemer City (8-4)
High school basketball playoffs: Everything is different this season
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — How weird are the basketball state playoffs in this COVID season? Well, Newton-Conover (14-0)... read more