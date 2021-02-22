February 22, 2021

High school basketball: First round of playoffs

By Mike London

Published 10:31 am Monday, February 22, 2021

Carson’s Colbie Perry.  Carson is home against Kings Mountain on Tuesday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Basketball state playoffs

4A West boys

Tuesday’s first round

Green Hope (9-4) at Ardrey Kell (6-0)

Hillside (10-3) at Harding (5-1)

Glenn (9-2) at Page (7-1)

Myers Park (5-2) at R.J. Reynolds (11-1)

Jordan (8-5) at North Mecklenburg (8-0)

Grimsley (6-2) at Panther Creek (12-1)

Rocky River (6-1) at Hough (6-2)

South Mecklenburg (4-2) at Independence (6-1)

3A West boys

Monroe (9-3) at West Rowan (13-1)

Cox Mill (10-2) at A.C. Reynolds (10-4)

North Iredell (11-2) at T.C. Roberson (11-3)

Dudley (7-5) at Crest (13-1)

North Buncombe (10-4) at Hickory (9-1)

Charlotte Catholic (11-2) at Mount Tabor (11-2)

Kings Mountain (10-4) at Central Cabarrus (11-1)

Hunter Huss (9-4) at Weddington (13-0)

  2A West boys

Ledford (8-3) at Hendersonville (12-0)

Atkins (12-1) at West Stanly (11-1)

Salisbury (8-4) at Mountain Heritage (11-0)

West Caldwell (6-1) at Ashe County (10-3)

Forbush (9-3) at North Lincoln (12-2)

East Lincoln (11-3) at North Davidson (11-0)

Shelby (13-1) at Patton (6-0)

Forest Hills (10-2) at R-S Central (12-1)

1A West boys

Research Triangle Academy (7-3) at Mitchell County (8-5)

Pine Lake Prep (14-1) at North Stanly (11-2)

Murphy (10-4) at Lincoln Charter (12-1)

Chatham Central (9-1) at Hiwassee Dam (8-4)

Uwharrie Charter (9-3) at Starmount (9-5)

Christ the King (10-3) at Mount Airy (11-3)

Mountain Island Charter (12-2) at Chatham Charter (12-1)

Winston-Salem Prep (8-6) at Hayesville (14-0)

  4A West girls

South Mecklenburg (5-1) at Vance (7-0)

Hickory Ridge (6-1) at Jordan (8-2)

Independence (5-2) at Northwest Guilford (7-1)

Ragsdale (7-1) at East Forsyth (12-1)

Athens Drive (7-4) at Providence (6-0)

North Mecklenburg (5-2) at Panther Creek (9-1)

Lake Norman (9-1) at Myers Park (7-0)

West Forsyth (10-3) at South Caldwell (6-6)

3A West girls

North Buncombe (11-3) at Freedom (9-0)

Asheville (11-2) at Cox Mill (9-4)

Hickory (8-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (11-2)

Alexander Central (11-3) at Ashbrook (12-1)

Kings Mountain (10-4) at Jesse Carson (14-0)

Crest (10-4) at Cuthbertson (13-1)

Charlotte Catholic (10-3) at Dudley (11-0)

Southwest Guilford (8-2) at Enka (13-1)

2A West girls

Ledford (11-3) at West Stokes (11-0)

Newton-Conover (14-0) at Pisgah (12-1)

North Davidson (10-2) at Bunker Hill (7-0)

R-S Central (10-3) at Forest Hills (10-1)

Patton (8-5) at Salisbury (13-1)

East Lincoln (10-4) at Shelby (14-0)

North Surry (9-3) at West Wilkes (11-0)

Wilkes Central (11-2) at Mountain Heritage (8-2)

1A West girls

Clover Garden (12-2) at East Surry (12-0)

Chatham Charter (8-2) at Robbinsville (13-1)

Uwharrie Charter (7-2) at Community School of Davidson (13-0)

Murphy (12-2) at North Rowan (9-2)

North Stanly (7-3) at Hiwassee Dam (8-4)

Mountain Island Charter (9-2) at Mitchell County (13-0)

Christ the King (8-5) at Elkin (6-6)

Bishop McGuinness (8-4) at Bessemer City (8-4)

