Teenager reported missing in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

The 15-year-old male’s name is Caleb Smith Eastridge. Police said he ran away from an address off of Old Mocksville Road. Caleb suffers from some medical issues and may be in need of medication, police said.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or 911.