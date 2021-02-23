February 23, 2021

20-year-old Cleveland man faces rape charges

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old faces rape charges in Iredell County in connection with an incident reported Feb. 13

Cashon Tyron Tucker, 20, of Shinville Road in eastern Iredell County faces five counts of felony statutory rape of a child younger than 15, felony sex offense and misdemeanor larceny.

Tucker is accused of threatening the life of the female victim if she told anyone. He also allegedly displayed a firearm, which the victim said during an interview at Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center she believed would be used to carry out threats, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tucker is also accused of stealing the victim’s phone.

Tucker was arrested Sunday at an address on Brown Summit Avenue in Statesville, booked into the Iredell County Detention Center and was issued no bond.

